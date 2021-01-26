In the latest trading session, 18,487,604 Aurora Cannabis Inc.(NYSE:ACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.65 changing hands around $0.49 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.93 Billion. ACB’s current price is a discount, trading about -147.89% off its 52-week high of $26.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.71, which suggests the recent value is65.16% up since then. When we look at Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.42 Million.

Analysts gave the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended ACB as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $11.96 on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 10.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.28%, with the 5-day performance at -0.1% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) is 0.2% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.55, meaning bulls need a downside of -19.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACB’s forecast low is $3.64 with $12.61 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +18.4% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -65.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Aurora Cannabis Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.2% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares while 14.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.17%. There are 307 institutions holding the Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.26% of the shares, roughly 4.62 Million ACB shares worth $21.47 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.1% or 2.97 Million shares worth $13.81 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored