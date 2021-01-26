In the last trading session, 1,521,701 Venator Materials PLC(NYSE:VNTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.89 changing hands around $0.44 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $524.1 Million. VNTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.16% off its 52-week high of $5.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the recent value is77.1% up since then. When we look at Venator Materials PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 805.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 443.48 Million.

Analysts gave the Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended VNTR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Venator Materials PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

Instantly VNTR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.24- on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 6.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.48%, with the 5-day performance at 0.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is 0.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 583.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -24.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VNTR’s forecast low is $2 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.7% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -59.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Venator Materials PLC share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +157.23% over the past 6 months, a -195.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Venator Materials PLC will drop -55.6%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -63.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $459.67 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Venator Materials PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $529.76 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $464Million and $532Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Venator Materials PLC earnings to decrease by -7.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.1% per year.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.16% of Venator Materials PLC shares while 34.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.67%. There are 76 institutions holding the Venator Materials PLC stock share, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.64% of the shares, roughly 8.16 Million VNTR shares worth $15.74 Million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.38% or 7.87 Million shares worth $15.2 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored