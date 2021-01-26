In the last trading session, 1,195,025 Verb Technology Company, Inc.(NASDAQ:VERB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.65. With the company’s per share price at $1.79 changed hands at $0 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $91.35 Million. VERB’s last price was a discount, traded about -47.49% off its 52-week high of $2.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.9, which suggests the last value was 49.72% up since then. When we look at Verb Technology Company, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 754.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 950.13 Million.

Analysts gave the Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VERB as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Verb Technology Company, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VERB’s forecast low is $2.75 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +123.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 53.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verb Technology Company, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +59.82% over the past 6 months, a 47.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verb Technology Company, Inc. will rise +62.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 47.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.8% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.22 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Verb Technology Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $3.89 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.48 Million and $2.35 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 65.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16%. The 2021 estimates are for Verb Technology Company, Inc. earnings to increase by 35.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.7% of Verb Technology Company, Inc. shares while 5.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.46%. There are 26 institutions holding the Verb Technology Company, Inc. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.4% of the shares, roughly 1.02 Million VERB shares worth $1.11 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.41% or 659.82 Thousand shares worth $712.61 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

