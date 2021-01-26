In the last trading session, 1,514,855 SM Energy Company(NYSE:SM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.67. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.79 changing hands around -$0.17 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $998.5 Million. SM’s current price is a discount, trading about -18.32% off its 52-week high of $10.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.9, which suggests the recent value is89.76% up since then. When we look at SM Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.17 Million.

Analysts gave the SM Energy Company (SM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended SM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. SM Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) trade information

Although SM has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.9%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.40- on Monday, Jan 25 added 6.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is 0.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.39 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SM’s forecast low is $3 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +36.52% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -65.87% for it to hit the projected low.

SM Energy Company (SM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SM Energy Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +141.51% over the past 6 months, a 56.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -37.5%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SM Energy Company will rise +200%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -360% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $333.04 Million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that SM Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $338.29 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $449Million and $355.73 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.8%. The 2021 estimates are for SM Energy Company earnings to decrease by -137.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

SM Dividends

SM Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 17 – February 22, 2021. The 0.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.02. It is important to note, however, that the 0.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.88% per year.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.83% of SM Energy Company shares while 72.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.07%. There are 230 institutions holding the SM Energy Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 14.14% of the shares, roughly 16.2 Million SM shares worth $25.75 Million.

Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.7% or 6.53 Million shares worth $10.37 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

