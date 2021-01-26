In the last trading session, 1,781,445 Senmiao Technology Limited(NASDAQ:AIHS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.4 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.39 Million. AIHS’s last price was a discount, traded about -67.86% off its 52-week high of $2.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 81.43% up since then. When we look at Senmiao Technology Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.7 Million.

Analysts gave the Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AIHS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Although AIHS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.7%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.8 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 21.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is 0.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.59 days.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Senmiao Technology Limited earnings to decrease by -145.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 32.82% of Senmiao Technology Limited shares while 0.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.35%. There are 7 institutions holding the Senmiao Technology Limited stock share, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.28% of the shares, roughly 121.7 Thousand AIHS shares worth $74.24 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 100.36 Thousand shares worth $61.22 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored