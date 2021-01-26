Analysts gave the Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KRMD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KRMD’s forecast low is $4.5 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +126.24% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 1.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.62 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Repro Med Systems, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $6.44 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.22 Million and $6.2 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Repro Med Systems, Inc. earnings to decrease by -38.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.31% of Repro Med Systems, Inc. shares while 65.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.36%. There are 122 institutions holding the Repro Med Systems, Inc. stock share, with Horton Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 29.66% of the shares, roughly 11.83 Million KRMD shares worth $85.43 Million.

First Light Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.19% or 7.26 Million shares worth $52.4 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

