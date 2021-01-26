In the last trading session, 3,133,404 Regional Health Properties, Inc.(NYSE:RHE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.76 changing hands around $0.91 or 0.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.58 Million. RHE’s current price is a discount, trading about -231.3% off its 52-week high of $15.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the recent value is84.24% up since then. When we look at Regional Health Properties, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 787.36 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 806.05 Million.

Analysts gave the Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended RHE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) trade information

Instantly RHE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.78- on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 11.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.42%, with the 5-day performance at 0.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE) is 2.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 317.55 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78, meaning bulls need an upside of 1538.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RHE’s forecast low is $78 with $78 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +1538.66% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 1538.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (RHE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38%. The 2021 estimates are for Regional Health Properties, Inc. earnings to increase by 79.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.58% of Regional Health Properties, Inc. shares while 4.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.58%. There are 10 institutions holding the Regional Health Properties, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.69% of the shares, roughly 11.59 Thousand RHE shares worth $15.07 Thousand.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 4.17 Thousand shares worth $5.43 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

