Analysts gave the QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended QS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28, meaning bulls need a downside of -41.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QS’s forecast low is $28 with $28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -41.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -41.21% for it to hit the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for QuantumScape Corporation earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

