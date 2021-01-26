In the last trading session, 1,309,185 Pyxis Tankers Inc.(NASDAQ:PXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.05. With the company’s per share price at $1.08 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $23.36 Million. PXS’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.85% off its 52-week high of $1.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.621, which suggests the last value was 42.5% up since then. When we look at Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 855.65 Million.

Analysts gave the Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PXS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

Instantly PXS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.16 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 6.9% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) is 0.33% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 81.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PXS’s forecast low is $1.39 with $1.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +62.04% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.41 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $7.19 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.26 Million and $6.63 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -25.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Pyxis Tankers Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 81.68% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares while 0.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.8%. There are 4 institutions holding the Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.33% of the shares, roughly 70.34 Thousand PXS shares worth $55.57 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored