In the last trading session, 7,578,380 Polar Power, Inc.(NASDAQ:POLA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $27.38 changed hands at $3.78 or 0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $322.42 Million. POLA’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.56% off its 52-week high of $30.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 96.53% up since then. When we look at Polar Power, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.5 Million.

Analysts gave the Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended POLA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Polar Power, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) trade information

Instantly POLA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $30.82 on Monday, Jan 25 added 11.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.73%, with the 5-day performance at 1.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) is 4.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 898.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 199.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, meaning bulls need a downside of -70.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, POLA’s forecast low is $8 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.78% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -70.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Polar Power, Inc. earnings to decrease by -377.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 53.72% of Polar Power, Inc. shares while 12.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.96%. There are 10 institutions holding the Polar Power, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.95% of the shares, roughly 576.3 Thousand POLA shares worth $1.82 Million.

Arosa Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.55% or 413.67 Thousand shares worth $1.31 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

