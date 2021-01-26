In the last trading session, 28,645,980 Plug Power Inc.(NASDAQ:PLUG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s most recent per share price at $71.43 changing hands around $5.71 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.74 Billion. PLUG’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.46% off its 52-week high of $73.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.53, which suggests the recent value is96.46% up since then. When we look at Plug Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 51.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.68 Million.

Analysts gave the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PLUG as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Plug Power Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $71.48 on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 0.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 63.5 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.21, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLUG’s forecast low is $21 with $85 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -70.6% for it to hit the projected low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Plug Power Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +671.36% over the past 6 months, a 0% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Plug Power Inc. will drop -42.9%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86.23 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Plug Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $69.49 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $94.5 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Plug Power Inc. earnings to decrease by -1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Plug Power Inc. shares while 52.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.1%. There are 458 institutions holding the Plug Power Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.9% of the shares, roughly 41.15 Million PLUG shares worth $551.88 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.54% or 27.18 Million shares worth $364.51 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

