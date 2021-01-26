In the last trading session, 1,901,476 Piedmont Lithium Limited(NASDAQ:PLL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $55.25 changed hands at $7.11 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $667.97 Million. PLL’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.45% off its 52-week high of $55.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $4, which suggests the last value was 92.76% up since then. When we look at Piedmont Lithium Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 Million.

Analysts gave the Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PLL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Piedmont Lithium Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Instantly PLL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $55.50 on Monday, Jan 25 added 0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) is 0.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 433.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 386.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.15, meaning bulls need a downside of -18.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLL’s forecast low is $27.46 with $66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -50.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Piedmont Lithium Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

