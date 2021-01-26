In the last trading session, 2,810,323 New Gold Inc.(NYSE:NGD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.95 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.33 Billion. NGD’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.08% off its 52-week high of $2.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.39, which suggests the recent value is80% up since then. When we look at New Gold Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.6 Million.

Analysts gave the New Gold Inc. (NGD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NGD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. New Gold Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) trade information

Instantly NGD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.04 on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 4.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) is -0.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.49, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NGD’s forecast low is $1.84 with $3.35 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +71.79% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -5.64% for it to hit the projected low.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the New Gold Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +18.75% over the past 6 months, a 137.5% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.8%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for New Gold Inc. will drop -50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $217.32 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that New Gold Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021 will be $237.08 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $169.5 Million and $185.6 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.8%. The 2021 estimates are for New Gold Inc. earnings to increase by 93.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of New Gold Inc. shares while 53.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.75%. There are 207 institutions holding the New Gold Inc. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.48% of the shares, roughly 71.28 Million NGD shares worth $121.17 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.23% or 21.97 Million shares worth $37.34 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

