In the last trading session, 1,069,945 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.(NASDAQ:MAXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $44.11 changed hands at -$3.58 or -0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.48 Billion. MAXN’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.35% off its 52-week high of $50. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.78, which suggests the last value was 73.29% up since then. When we look at Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 871.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 715.74 Million.

Analysts gave the Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MAXN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.1.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -23.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAXN’s forecast low is $18 with $43 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2.52% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -59.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. earnings to increase by 69.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.44% of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. shares while 33.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.11%. There are 164 institutions holding the Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. stock share, with Wellington Management Company, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.94% of the shares, roughly 2.11 Million MAXN shares worth $35.84 Million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.84% or 2.09 Million shares worth $35.49 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

