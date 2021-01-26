In the last trading session, 13,000,963 Marathon Oil Corporation(NYSE:MRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.7 changing hands around -$0.12 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.02 Billion. MRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.74% off its 52-week high of $12.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.02, which suggests the recent value is60.78% up since then. When we look at Marathon Oil Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.43 Million.

Analysts gave the Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended MRO as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Marathon Oil Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Although MRO has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $8.79- on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 11.6% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MRO’s forecast low is $5 with $14 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +81.82% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -35.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $831.34 Million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Marathon Oil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $856.73 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.22 Billion and $1.23 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -30.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16%. The 2021 estimates are for Marathon Oil Corporation earnings to decrease by -54.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.7% per year.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 70.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.46%. There are 696 institutions holding the Marathon Oil Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.56% of the shares, roughly 75.5 Million MRO shares worth $308.79 Million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.04% or 63.43 Million shares worth $259.44 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

