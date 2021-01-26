In the last trading session, 7,839,208 Palatin Technologies, Inc.(NYSE:PTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.68. With the company’s per share price at $1.06 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $243.7 Million. PTN’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.92% off its 52-week high of $1.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 66.04% up since then. When we look at Palatin Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.79 Million.

Analysts gave the Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PTN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Palatin Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) trade information

Although PTN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.25 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 15.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) is 0.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 119.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTN’s forecast low is $2 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +183.02% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 88.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Palatin Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -158%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.81% of Palatin Technologies, Inc. shares while 15.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.81%. There are 89 institutions holding the Palatin Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 4.12% of the shares, roughly 9.47 Million PTN shares worth $4.48 Million.

Acadian Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.09% or 7.11 Million shares worth $3.36 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

