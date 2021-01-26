In the last trading session, 9,012,500 Ceragon Networks Ltd.(NASDAQ:CRNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.22. With the company’s per share price at $5.45 changed hands at $0.39 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $442.21 Million. CRNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.61% off its 52-week high of $6.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 81.83% up since then. When we look at Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.47 Million.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

Instantly CRNT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.90- on Tuesday, Jan 19 added 21.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.96%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is 0.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 484.65 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 196.21 days.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ceragon Networks Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +112.06% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ceragon Networks Ltd. will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.6% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $72.12 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $67.3 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $71.26 Million and $55.87 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Ceragon Networks Ltd. earnings to decrease by -110.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.32% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares while 12.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.06%. There are 49 institutions holding the Ceragon Networks Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.9% of the shares, roughly 3.15 Million CRNT shares worth $7.84 Million.

Norges Bank Investment Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.74% or 2.21 Million shares worth $4.65 Million as of Dec 30, 2019.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored