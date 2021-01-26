In the last trading session, 10,171,587 XL Fleet Corp.(NYSE:XL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.96 changed hands at -$1.04 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.62 Billion. XL’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.35% off its 52-week high of $35. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.5, which suggests the last value was 52.4% up since then. When we look at XL Fleet Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.03 Million.

Analysts gave the XL Fleet Corp. (XL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended XL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. XL Fleet Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Although XL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $21.39 on Friday, Jan 22 added 6.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) is -0.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.27 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, XL’s forecast low is $30 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +50.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 50.3% for it to hit the projected low.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.09 Billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that XL Fleet Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021 will be $3.64 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.08 Billion and $3.56 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.33%. The 2021 estimates are for XL Fleet Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.9% per year.

