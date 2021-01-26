In the last trading session, 1,944,455 Neovasc Inc.(NASDAQ:NVCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.3 changed hands at $0 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.67 Million. NVCN’s last price was a discount, traded about -198.46% off its 52-week high of $3.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 47.69% up since then. When we look at Neovasc Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 Million.

Analysts gave the Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NVCN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Neovasc Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) trade information

Although NVCN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.44 on Monday, Jan 25 added 9.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 860.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 387.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.3, meaning bulls need an upside of 153.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVCN’s forecast low is $2 with $5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +284.62% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 53.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Neovasc Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -50% over the past 6 months, a 61.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Neovasc Inc. will drop -109.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -56.9% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.16 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Neovasc Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021 will be $870Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.76 Million and $1.48 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -58%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -41.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Neovasc Inc. earnings to increase by 79.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.58% of Neovasc Inc. shares while 17.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.91%. There are 25 institutions holding the Neovasc Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.49% of the shares, roughly 1.01 Million NVCN shares worth $2.16 Million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.15% or 910Thousand shares worth $1.95 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

