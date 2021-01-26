In the last trading session, 3,818,865 Hudson Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:HDSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.43 changing hands around $0.25 or 0.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $63.29 Million. HDSN’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.78% off its 52-week high of $1.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the recent value is63.64% up since then. When we look at Hudson Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 533.22 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 819.58 Million.

Analysts gave the Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended HDSN as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Hudson Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) trade information

Instantly HDSN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.47 on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 6.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 843.12 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 4.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HDSN’s forecast low is $1.5 with $1.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +4.9% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 4.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.05 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Hudson Technologies, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $35.97 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.75 Million and $36.35 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.28%. The 2021 estimates are for Hudson Technologies, Inc. earnings to increase by 53.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.6% of Hudson Technologies, Inc. shares while 38.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.57%. There are 36 institutions holding the Hudson Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.64% of the shares, roughly 4.18 Million HDSN shares worth $4.81 Million.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.87% or 3.85 Million shares worth $4.42 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

