In the last trading session, 1,541,024 Forward Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ:FORD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.25 changing hands around $0.64 or 0.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.87 Million. FORD’s current price is a discount, trading about -4% off its 52-week high of $3.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.9, which suggests the recent value is72.31% up since then. When we look at Forward Industries, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.24 Million.

Analysts gave the Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended FORD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Forward Industries, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) trade information

Instantly FORD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 24.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.38- on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 10.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.67%, with the 5-day performance at 0.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) is 0.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 107.43 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6%. The 2021 estimates are for Forward Industries, Inc. earnings to increase by 51%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.55% of Forward Industries, Inc. shares while 14.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.82%. There are 13 institutions holding the Forward Industries, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.63% of the shares, roughly 754.65 Thousand FORD shares worth $1.05 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.61% or 455.86 Thousand shares worth $633.64 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored