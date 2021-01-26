In the last trading session, 1,115,373 ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock(NASDAQ:COMS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.65 changed hands at $0.25 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $180.43 Million. COMS’s last price was a discount, traded about -203.29% off its 52-week high of $11.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.83, which suggests the last value was 49.86% up since then. When we look at ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 580.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 55.32 Million.

Analysts gave the ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock (COMS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended COMS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock (COMS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.73 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021 will be $500Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $87Million and $869Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1885.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -42.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.4%. The 2021 estimates are for ComSovereign Holding Corp. Common Stock earnings to increase by 36.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

