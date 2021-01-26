In the last trading session, 23,968,123 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.(NASDAQ:NVIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $1.68 changed hands at $0.28 or 0.2% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.57 Million. NVIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -435.71% off its 52-week high of $9. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.5, which suggests the last value was 70.24% up since then. When we look at InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 Million.

Analysts gave the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NVIV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Instantly NVIV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.889 on Monday, Jan 25 added 11.1% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.07%, with the 5-day performance at 0.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is 1.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 839.56 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 215.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 2132.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVIV’s forecast low is $37.5 with $37.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +2132.14% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2132.14% for it to hit the projected low.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.7%. The 2021 estimates are for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 74.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.35% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares while 7.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.09%. There are 22 institutions holding the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock share, with Wedbush Securities Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.38% of the shares, roughly 81.49 Thousand NVIV shares worth $115.72 Thousand.

Northern Trust Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 12.75 Thousand shares worth $18.11 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

