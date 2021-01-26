In the last trading session, 3,504,326 Clover Health Investments, Corp.(NASDAQ:CLOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.01 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.66 Billion. CLOV’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.06% off its 52-week high of $17.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.1, which suggests the recent value is6.5% up since then. When we look at Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.52 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.84 Million.

Analysts gave the Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CLOV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLOV’s forecast low is $20 with $20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +42.76% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 42.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Clover Health Investments, Corp. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

