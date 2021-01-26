In the latest trading session, 3,758,824 GoPro, Inc.(NASDAQ:GPRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.28 changing hands around $0.42 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.38 Billion. GPRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.05% off its 52-week high of $9.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $2, which suggests the recent value is78.45% up since then. When we look at GoPro, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.81 Million.

Analysts gave the GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GPRO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. GoPro, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) trade information

Instantly GPRO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.31- on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 2.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.1%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.96 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.26, meaning bulls need a downside of -21.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GPRO’s forecast low is $3 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +7.76% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -67.67% for it to hit the projected low.

GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GoPro, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +75.45% over the past 6 months, a -70.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GoPro, Inc. will drop -45.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -24.2% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $373.6 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that GoPro, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $167.25 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $528.35 Million and $119.4 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -29.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.1%. The 2021 estimates are for GoPro, Inc. earnings to increase by 87.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10% per year.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.12% of GoPro, Inc. shares while 68.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.36%. There are 233 institutions holding the GoPro, Inc. stock share, with Prentice Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.57% of the shares, roughly 11.66 Million GPRO shares worth $52.8 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.34% or 11.38 Million shares worth $51.54 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored