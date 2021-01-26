In the latest trading session, 2,668,598 Canoo Inc.(NASDAQ:GOEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.11 changing hands around -$0.69 or -0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.8 Billion. GOEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -54.56% off its 52-week high of $24.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.21, which suggests the recent value is42.83% up since then. When we look at Canoo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.95 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.4 Million.

Analysts gave the Canoo Inc. (GOEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended GOEV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Canoo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Although GOEV has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $17.97 on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 10.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.17%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -0.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GOEV’s forecast low is $30 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +86.22% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 86.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Canoo Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

