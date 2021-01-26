In the last trading session, 5,216,770 Fuel Tech, Inc.(NASDAQ:FTEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 6.26. With the company’s per share price at $6.44 changed hands at $0.94 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $159.08 Million. FTEK’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.32% off its 52-week high of $7.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.3, which suggests the last value was 95.34% up since then. When we look at Fuel Tech, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.68 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.66 Million.

Analysts gave the Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FTEK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Fuel Tech, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) trade information

Instantly FTEK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $6.60- on Monday, Jan 25 added 2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.66%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 665.11 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 86.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -72.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FTEK’s forecast low is $1.75 with $1.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.83% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -72.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Fuel Tech, Inc. earnings to increase by 50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.1% per year.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.41% of Fuel Tech, Inc. shares while 21.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.57%. There are 42 institutions holding the Fuel Tech, Inc. stock share, with Grace & White Inc /ny the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.42% of the shares, roughly 1.83 Million FTEK shares worth $1.54 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.05% or 1.25 Million shares worth $1.05 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

