In the last trading session, 7,263,555 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.(NASDAQ:NDRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.85. With the company’s per share price at $2.69 changed hands at $0.36 or 0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $88.67 Million. NDRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.95% off its 52-week high of $2.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.599, which suggests the last value was 77.73% up since then. When we look at ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 Million.

Analysts gave the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NDRA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

Instantly NDRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.85- on Monday, Jan 25 added 5.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.59%, with the 5-day performance at 1.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) is 2.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 476.88 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 274.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NDRA’s forecast low is $3.5 with $6 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +123.05% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.11% for it to hit the projected low.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -31.3%. The 2021 estimates are for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.48% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares while 2.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.96%. There are 15 institutions holding the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock share, with ICM Asset Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.22% of the shares, roughly 409.86 Thousand NDRA shares worth $299.81 Thousand.

Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.51% or 172.5 Thousand shares worth $126.18 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

