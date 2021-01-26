In the last trading session, 8,000,679 EHang Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:EH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $89.53 changed hands at $12.33 or 0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.9 Billion. EH’s last price was a discount, traded about -11.67% off its 52-week high of $99.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.59, which suggests the last value was 91.52% up since then. When we look at EHang Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96 Million.

Analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Instantly EH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $99.98 on Monday, Jan 25 added 10.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.24%, with the 5-day performance at 1.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 2.42% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 818.83 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 417.77 days.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for EHang Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 7.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.25% of EHang Holdings Limited shares while 1.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.13%. There are 13 institutions holding the EHang Holdings Limited stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 13.18 Thousand EH shares worth $105.14 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 10.49 Thousand shares worth $83.71 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

