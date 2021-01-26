In the latest trading session, 14,588,850 Edesa Biotech, Inc.(NASDAQ:EDSA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.39 changing hands around $1.86 or 0.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $75.24 Million. EDSA’s current price is a discount, trading about -158.46% off its 52-week high of $19.1. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.58, which suggests the recent value is78.62% up since then. When we look at Edesa Biotech, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 832.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 145.59 Million.

Analysts gave the Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EDSA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Edesa Biotech, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information

Instantly EDSA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 33.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.10- on Tuesday, Jan 26 added 19.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.72%, with the 5-day performance at 0.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is 0.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.93 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16, meaning bulls need an upside of 116.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EDSA’s forecast low is $16 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +116.51% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 116.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (EDSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Edesa Biotech, Inc. earnings to decrease by -34.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.65% of Edesa Biotech, Inc. shares while 21.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.46%. There are 14 institutions holding the Edesa Biotech, Inc. stock share, with FNY Investment Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 0.71% of the shares, roughly 75Thousand EDSA shares worth $318.75 Thousand.

Stifel Financial Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 15.63 Thousand shares worth $126.09 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

