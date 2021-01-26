Analysts gave the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ARCT as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.89.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Instantly ARCT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $72.48 on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 4.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.6%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is -0.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $96.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARCT’s forecast low is $46 with $152 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +118.89% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -33.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +29.31% over the past 6 months, a -46.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will drop -17.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -53.1% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.36 Million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $8.56 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.97 Million and $2.65 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 223.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.7%. The 2021 estimates are for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 0.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.43% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 70.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.38%. There are 183 institutions holding the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 10.19% of the shares, roughly 2.5 Million ARCT shares worth $107.07 Million.

Healthcor Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.51% or 1.59 Million shares worth $68.4 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

