In the last trading session, 115,000,000 Churchill Capital Corp IV(NYSE:CCIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $24.95 changed hands at $2.6 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.46 Billion. CCIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.42% off its 52-week high of $27.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.6, which suggests the last value was 61.52% up since then. When we look at Churchill Capital Corp IV’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 79.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended CCIV as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Churchill Capital Corp IV earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares while 28.3% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.3%. There are 58 institutions holding the Churchill Capital Corp IV stock share, with Sculptor Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.9% of the shares, roughly 6Million CCIV shares worth $58.65 Million.

Weiss Asset Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.6% or 5.38 Million shares worth $52.59 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

