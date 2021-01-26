In the latest trading session, 4,086,261 Ballard Power Systems Inc.(NASDAQ:BLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.07 changing hands around $1.67 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.5 Billion. BLDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.51% off its 52-week high of $38. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.95, which suggests the recent value is81.25% up since then. When we look at Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6Million.

Analysts gave the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BLDP as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Instantly BLDP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $37.97 on Monday, Jan 25 added 2.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.57%, with the 5-day performance at 0.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) is 0.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.82 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.21, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BLDP’s forecast low is $18 with $42 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +13.3% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -51.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.83 Million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $29.17 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.88 Million and $24Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Ballard Power Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.03% per year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.65% of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares while 25.8% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.92%. There are 292 institutions holding the Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 3.53% of the shares, roughly 9.88 Million BLDP shares worth $149.21 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.98% or 5.55 Million shares worth $83.77 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

