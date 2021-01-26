In the last trading session, 5,113,296 Ault Global Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:DPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.58. With the company’s per share price at $4.99 changed hands at -$0.33 or -0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $138.49 Million. DPW’s last price was a discount, traded about -119.24% off its 52-week high of $10.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 89.38% up since then. When we look at Ault Global Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.99 Million.

Analysts gave the Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended DPW as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Ault Global Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) trade information

Although DPW has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.2%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $5.60- on Friday, Jan 22 added 10.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.15%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Ault Global Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 94.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Major holders

ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 57.36 Thousand shares worth $115.3 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

