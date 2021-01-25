Analysts gave the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended RUN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sunrun Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Although RUN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $89.51 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 10.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.16%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.4 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RUN’s forecast low is $43 with $116 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +44.42% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -46.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunrun Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +103.46% over the past 6 months, a -100% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunrun Inc. will rise +20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 113% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $308.05 Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Sunrun Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $333.63 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $243.94 Million and $210.73 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18%. The 2021 estimates are for Sunrun Inc. earnings to decrease by -6.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.93% per year.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.24% of Sunrun Inc. shares while 73.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.69%. There are 428 institutions holding the Sunrun Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 15.07% of the shares, roughly 29.77 Million RUN shares worth $2.29 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.21% or 18.18 Million shares worth $1.4 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored