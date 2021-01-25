In the last trading session, 1,143,559 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SNSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s per share price at $3.03 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.87 Million. SNSS’s last price was a discount, traded about -272.94% off its 52-week high of $11.3. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 63.04% up since then. When we look at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

Analysts gave the Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SNSS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) trade information

Although SNSS has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.3%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.56- on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 14.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.52%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) is 0.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.01 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -50.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNSS’s forecast low is $1.5 with $1.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.5% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -50.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -10.12% over the past 6 months, a 87.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will rise +44%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -94.7% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings to increase by 64.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 40.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.2%. There are 34 institutions holding the Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.55% of the shares, roughly 1.73 Million SNSS shares worth $2.16 Million.

Aisling Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.58% or 1.01 Million shares worth $1.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

