In the last trading session, 1,584,480 Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.(NASDAQ:STAF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.29. With the company’s per share price at $0.92 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.75 Million. STAF’s last price was a discount, traded about -263.04% off its 52-week high of $3.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.28, which suggests the last value was 69.57% up since then. When we look at Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.96 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended STAF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

Although STAF has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.977 on Thursday, Jan 21 added 5.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 192.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 82.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 171.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, STAF’s forecast low is $2.5 with $2.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +171.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 171.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +12.17% over the past 6 months, a -857.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -33.6%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will rise +51.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 201.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.8% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $53.17 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $57.87 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $63.83 Million and $66.26 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -12.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. earnings to increase by 42.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around November 11, 2020. The 6.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 6.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.17% of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. shares while 1.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.14%. There are 10 institutions holding the Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.6% of the shares, roughly 104.13 Thousand STAF shares worth $63.06 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 32.3 Thousand shares worth $19.56 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

