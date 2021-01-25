In the last trading session, 2,368,755 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.(NASDAQ:EYES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s per share price at $1.94 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.04 Million. EYES’s last price was a discount, traded about -229.9% off its 52-week high of $6.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.691, which suggests the last value was 64.38% up since then. When we look at Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 Million.

Analysts gave the Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended EYES as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

Instantly EYES was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.12 on Wednesday, Jan 20 added 8.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.1% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) is -0.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 437.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 169 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 415.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EYES’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +415.46% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 415.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $240Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Mar 2021 will be $240Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $472Million and $497Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -49.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -51.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. earnings to increase by 46%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.09% of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. shares while 32.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.31%. There are 23 institutions holding the Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. stock share, with Versant Venture Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.43% of the shares, roughly 561.61 Thousand EYES shares worth $484.33 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.57% or 130.67 Thousand shares worth $112.69 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

