In the last trading session, 1,159,583 SCWorx Corp.(NASDAQ:WORX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.15. With the company’s per share price at $1.88 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.54 Million. WORX’s last price was a discount, traded about -691.49% off its 52-week high of $14.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the last value was 46.81% up since then. When we look at SCWorx Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 986.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.5 Million.

Analysts gave the SCWorx Corp. (WORX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended WORX as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for SCWorx Corp. earnings to increase by 61.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.08% of SCWorx Corp. shares while 1.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.3%. There are 8 institutions holding the SCWorx Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.81% of the shares, roughly 80.2 Thousand WORX shares worth $121.51 Thousand.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 41.86 Thousand shares worth $63.41 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

