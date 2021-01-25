In the last trading session, 1,229,886 Sanchez Midstream Partners LP(NYSE:SNMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.08. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.1% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.53 Million. SNMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -81.82% off its 52-week high of $1.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 82.95% up since then. When we look at Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 631.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 678.82 Million.

Analysts gave the Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SNMP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) trade information

Instantly SNMP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $0.938 on Friday, Jan 15 added 6.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.43%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP) is 0.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54.17 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, meaning bulls need an upside of 127.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNMP’s forecast low is $2 with $2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +127.27% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 127.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Sanchez Midstream Partners LP earnings to increase by 190.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SNMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.72% of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP shares while 34.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.66%. There are 14 institutions holding the Sanchez Midstream Partners LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 1.75 Million SNMP shares worth $502.42 Thousand.

CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 30.03 Thousand shares worth $8.63 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

