In the latest trading session, 1,345,752 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:PT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.16 changing hands around -$0.01 or -0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.8 Million. PT’s current price is a discount, trading about -178.45% off its 52-week high of $3.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the recent value is35.34% up since then. When we look at Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 373.34 Million.

Analysts gave the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Although PT has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.62 on Friday, Jan 22 added 28.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.18%, with the 5-day performance at 0.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 295.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.42% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares while 0.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.35%. There are 3 institutions holding the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 1.72% of the shares, roughly 72.48 Thousand PT shares worth $65.86 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.8% or 33.59 Thousand shares worth $30.52 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

