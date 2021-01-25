Analysts gave the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PERI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Perion Network Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PERI’s forecast low is $12 with $20.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +47.48% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Perion Network Ltd. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +127.12% over the past 6 months, a -51.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -17.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Perion Network Ltd. will drop -4.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -120% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $109.48 Million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Perion Network Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $74.04 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $78.26 Million and $66.05 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Perion Network Ltd. earnings to increase by 55.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.48% of Perion Network Ltd. shares while 38.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.95%. There are 64 institutions holding the Perion Network Ltd. stock share, with Private Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 7.56% of the shares, roughly 2.04 Million PERI shares worth $14.23 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.98% or 1.88 Million shares worth $13.13 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

