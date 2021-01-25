Analysts gave the Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PENN as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Although PENN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $111.0 on Monday, Jan 25 added 6.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is 0.1% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $96.27, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PENN’s forecast low is $31 with $128 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +24.5% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -69.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Penn National Gaming, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +223.32% over the past 6 months, a -1416.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Penn National Gaming, Inc. will drop -60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 104.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -31.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.09 Billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1.16 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.34 Billion and $1.12 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -18.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.6%. The 2021 estimates are for Penn National Gaming, Inc. earnings to decrease by -60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.4% of Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares while 89.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.37%. There are 549 institutions holding the Penn National Gaming, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 13.19% of the shares, roughly 20.48 Million PENN shares worth $1.49 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.74% or 16.68 Million shares worth $1.21 Billion as of Sep 29, 2020.

