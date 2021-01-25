In the last trading session, 146,000,000 Palantir Technologies Inc.(NYSE:PLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $33.08 changing hands around $0.5 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.26 Billion. PLTR’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.65% off its 52-week high of $39.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.9, which suggests the recent value is73.1% up since then. When we look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 72.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 65.07 Million.

Analysts gave the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PLTR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.83, meaning bulls need a downside of -46.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLTR’s forecast low is $13 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.31% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -60.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 7.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.04% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares while 12.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.41%. There are 178 institutions holding the Palantir Technologies Inc. stock share, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 2.03% of the shares, roughly 29.9 Million PLTR shares worth $284.09 Million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.99% or 29.3 Million shares worth $278.34 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

