In the last trading session, 1,193,809 National CineMedia, Inc.(NASDAQ:NCMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.88 changing hands around $0.3 or 0.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $306.7 Million. NCMI’s current price is a discount, trading about -153.87% off its 52-week high of $9.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.62, which suggests the recent value is58.25% up since then. When we look at National CineMedia, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 756.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 842.94 Million.

Analysts gave the National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended NCMI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. National CineMedia, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Instantly NCMI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.09- on Monday, Jan 25 added 5.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.04%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.84 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.69, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NCMI’s forecast low is $2.75 with $4.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +15.98% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -29.12% for it to hit the projected low.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the National CineMedia, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +16.61% over the past 6 months, a -221.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -18.6%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for National CineMedia, Inc. will drop -170.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -220% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -79.7% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $15.72 Million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that National CineMedia, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $33.65 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $147.2 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -89.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.4%. The 2021 estimates are for National CineMedia, Inc. earnings to increase by 145.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.33% per year.

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 18 – February 22, 2021. The 7.82% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 7.82% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 10.85% per year.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.27% of National CineMedia, Inc. shares while 81.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.79%. There are 161 institutions holding the National CineMedia, Inc. stock share, with Standard General L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 24.4% of the shares, roughly 19.42 Million NCMI shares worth $52.72 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.99% or 6.36 Million shares worth $17.25 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

