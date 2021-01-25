In the latest trading session, 18,779,420 Molecular Data Inc.(NASDAQ:MKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.32 changing hands around -$0.21 or -0.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $172.2 Million. MKD’s current price is a discount, trading about -237.12% off its 52-week high of $4.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.57, which suggests the recent value is56.82% up since then. When we look at Molecular Data Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 31.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.08 Million.

Analysts gave the Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MKD as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Although MKD has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.69 on Friday, Jan 22 added 21.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.59%, with the 5-day performance at 0.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) is 0.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.71 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.77 days.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Molecular Data Inc. earnings to increase by 15.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Molecular Data Inc. shares while 20.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.31%. There are 4 institutions holding the Molecular Data Inc. stock share, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 42.91% of the shares, roughly 4.94 Million MKD shares worth $6.22 Million.

HRT Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.23% or 26.62 Thousand shares worth $33.54 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored