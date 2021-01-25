In the last trading session, 1,651,535 Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.(NASDAQ:MFH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $3.59 changed hands at $0.39 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.52 Million. MFH’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.46% off its 52-week high of $5.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $1, which suggests the last value was 72.14% up since then. When we look at Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 797.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 591.26 Million.

Analysts gave the Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of 0, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended MFH as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Instantly MFH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.12- on Friday, Jan 22 added 12.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.18%, with the 5-day performance at -0.13% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 59.9 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.9%. The 2021 estimates are for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. earnings to increase by 123%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. shares while 1.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.19%. There are 6 institutions holding the Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 41.85 Thousand MFH shares worth $91.24 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 33.03 Thousand shares worth $71.99 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

