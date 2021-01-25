In the last trading session, 3,310,813 NGL Energy Partners LP(NYSE:NGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.99. With the company’s per share price at $2.98 changed hands at -$0.16 or -0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $383.74 Million. NGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -271.14% off its 52-week high of $11.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 61.41% up since then. When we look at NGL Energy Partners LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.54 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 Million.

Analysts gave the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NGL as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NGL Energy Partners LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

Although NGL has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.09- on Thursday, Jan 21 added 27.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.34 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NGL’s forecast low is $2 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.23% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -32.89% for it to hit the projected low.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NGL Energy Partners LP share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -34.36% over the past 6 months, a -178.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.3%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NGL Energy Partners LP will drop -72.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 101.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.5% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.48 Billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that NGL Energy Partners LP’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1.63 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.23 Billion and $1.68 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.71%. The 2021 estimates are for NGL Energy Partners LP earnings to decrease by -107.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3% per year.

NGL Dividends

NGL Energy Partners LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around February 09, 2021. The 13.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.4. It is important to note, however, that the 13.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 17.27% per year.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.77% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares while 44.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.12%. There are 101 institutions holding the NGL Energy Partners LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 16.17% of the shares, roughly 20.83 Million NGL shares worth $82.47 Million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.12% or 14.32 Million shares worth $56.69 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

