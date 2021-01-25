In the last trading session, 2,064,893 BioHiTech Global, Inc.(NASDAQ:BHTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $1.74 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.64 Million. BHTG’s last price was a discount, traded about -152.87% off its 52-week high of $4.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 41.95% up since then. When we look at BioHiTech Global, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 546.16 Million.

Analysts gave the BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended BHTG as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. BioHiTech Global, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) trade information

Although BHTG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.771 on Friday, Jan 22 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.55%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) is 0.46% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.8 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BHTG’s forecast low is $2 with $3 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +72.41% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.94% for it to hit the projected low.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioHiTech Global, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -15.53% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioHiTech Global, Inc. will rise +33.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $700Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BioHiTech Global, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021 will be $1Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.01 Million and $1.18 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -30.4%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for BioHiTech Global, Inc. earnings to increase by 49.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.22% of BioHiTech Global, Inc. shares while 1.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.29%. There are 19 institutions holding the BioHiTech Global, Inc. stock share, with Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 0.8% of the shares, roughly 118.69 Thousand BHTG shares worth $172.09 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.59% or 87.72 Thousand shares worth $127.19 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020.

