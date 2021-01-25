In the last trading session, 1,102,946 Athira Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:ATHA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $20.06 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $651.65 Million. ATHA’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.43% off its 52-week high of $34.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.79, which suggests the last value was 21.29% up since then. When we look at Athira Pharma, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 803.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 331.94 Million.

Analysts gave the Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended ATHA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Athira Pharma, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 120.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATHA’s forecast low is $36 with $51 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +154.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 79.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Athira Pharma, Inc. earnings to increase by 0.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.5% of Athira Pharma, Inc. shares while 67.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.04%. There are 58 institutions holding the Athira Pharma, Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held 9.59% of the shares, roughly 3.11 Million ATHA shares worth $57.5 Million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.22% or 2.67 Million shares worth $49.27 Million as of Sep 29, 2020.

